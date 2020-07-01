Vodafone Idea shares drop 5% on weak Q4 earnings

According to analysts at Angel Broking, “ARPU for March quarter improved to Rs.121 against Rs.109 in December quarter, due to prepaid tariff hike effective from Dec'19. Vodafone Idea's ability to continue as a going concern is highly dependent on a positive outcome on AGR matter before the Supreme Court for the payment in installments. A favourable ruling, improvement in ARPU, reduction in loss of market share and any major investment by a big tech investor will be the key triggers for upside in the stock."