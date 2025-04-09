Vodafone Idea shares in focus after GoI’s stake in telecom company jumps to 48.99%

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published9 Apr 2025, 07:59 AM IST
Vodafone Idea share price will remain in focus in Wednesday's trading session after the telecom major allotted 3,695 crore equity shares valued at 36,950 crore to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), following the government's decision to convert the telecom company's spectrum auction dues into equity. As a result of this share issuance, the government now holds a 48.99% stake in Vodafone Idea’s enlarged paid-up capital.

In a regulatory filing, Vodafone Idea Ltd said that its capital-raising committee, in a meeting held on April 8, 2025, approved the issuance and allotment of 3,695 crore equity shares, each with a face value of 10 and issued at 10 per share. The total transaction amounted to 36,950 crore and was allotted to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, Government of India, representing the President of India.

First Published:9 Apr 2025, 07:59 AM IST
