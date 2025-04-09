Vodafone Idea shares in focus after GoI’s stake in telecom company jumps to 48.99%

Vodafone Idea share price will remain in focus in Wednesday's trading session after the telecom major allotted 3,695 crore equity shares valued at ₹36,950 crore to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), following the government's decision to convert the telecom company's spectrum auction dues into equity. As a result of this share issuance, the government now holds a 48.99% stake in Vodafone Idea’s enlarged paid-up capital.
In a regulatory filing, Vodafone Idea Ltd said that its capital-raising committee, in a meeting held on April 8, 2025, approved the issuance and allotment of 3,695 crore equity shares, each with a face value of ₹10 and issued at ₹10 per share. The total transaction amounted to ₹36,950 crore and was allotted to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, Government of India, representing the President of India.
(This is a developing story)
