Vodafone Idea shares jump 9% on fundraise move. Buy or sell?
Vodafone Idea share price today opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹17.75 apiece on NSE, logging nearly 9% rise against previous close of ₹16.30 per share
Stock market today: Vodafone Idea shares witnessed strong buying interest among the Indian stock market bulls. After the announcement of the board meeting on 27th February 2024 to discuss fundraising, Vodafone Idea shares attracted the attention of Dalal Street bulls in early morning deals and opened with an upside gap. The telecom stock went on to touch an intraday high of ₹17.75 apiece on NSE, logging an intraday gain of 9 percent against its previous close of ₹16.30 per share.
