Vodafone Idea shares jump over 4%, up 26% in one month; here's what driving the rally
Over the past year, the Vodafone Idea stock has surged 120 percent, more than doubling investors' returns, compared to the Nifty, which delivered around 25 percent returns during the same period.
Shares of Vodafone Idea rose 3.51 percent following a report that the telecom service provider had fulfilled its 5G rollout obligations across all circles. The company holds 5G spectrum in 17 circles and has met the rollout requirements for both spectrum bands.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started