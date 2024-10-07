Vodafone Idea shares plunge 9%, hit 52-week low amid reports of notice from DoT over bank guarantee non-submission

Vodafone Idea shares fell over 9% to a 52-week low of 8.91 amid reports of the DoT's notice for non-payment of bank guarantees for past spectrum dues. This is the fifth straight day of losses for the telecom player's stock.

Livemint
Published7 Oct 2024, 11:56 AM IST
Trade Now
Vodafone Idea shares plunge 9%, hit 52-week low amid reports of notice from DoT over  bank guarantee non-submission
Vodafone Idea shares plunge 9%, hit 52-week low amid reports of notice from DoT over  bank guarantee non-submission

Shares of beleaguered telecom player Vodafone Idea tumbled over 9 per cent to their 52-week low of 8.91 on Monday, October 7 amid reports that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued a notice to the company over the non-payment of bank guarantees required to cover past spectrum auction dues.

 

According to a report by The Economic Times, the latest notice was issued after the company failed to submit bank guarantees on time for past spectrum dues for auctions held before 2022. Mint could not independently verify this report.

 

As per the report, the bank guarantee was due in the second half of September, which the company has not yet submitted.

Also Read | Sensex crashes 1,000 points from Monday’s high; what drags Indian stock market?

The moratorium, for spectrum auction dues for the Aditya Birla-led group company ends in September 2025 and the bank guarantees need to be submitted at least a year in advance for securing the dues. Vodafone Idea needs to submit bank guarantees worth 24,700 crore to the government in the coming months, the report quoted an official as saying.

Vodafone Idea had earlier asked the DoT to be exempted from submitting bank guarantees. While companies no longer need to provide guarantees for airwaves bought in auctions from 2022 onwards, previous rules required them to submit a guarantee equal to the cost of one annual payment.

Stock Price Performance

Amid this backdrop, Vodafone Idea share price was trading with deep cuts today. However, it recovered from the day’s low to trade at 9.18 apiece on BSE, down 6.33 per cent around 11.35 am. The stock had hit a 52-week high of 19.15 on June 28, 2024.

Today is the fifth consecutive day of losses for Vodafone Idea share price. The stock has tumbled 17% during this period, including today’s losses from the day’s lows.

Also Read | Multibagger Avantel stock surges 13% after net profit jumps 44% YoY in Q2

On a year-to-date basis, the stock has lost 44 per cent, significantly eroding investors' wealth.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Oct 2024, 11:56 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsVodafone Idea shares plunge 9%, hit 52-week low amid reports of notice from DoT over bank guarantee non-submission

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

164.40
11:57 AM | 7 OCT 2024
-2.35 (-1.41%)

Bharat Electronics share price

269.20
11:57 AM | 7 OCT 2024
-8 (-2.89%)

Axis Bank share price

1,160.60
11:57 AM | 7 OCT 2024
-16.9 (-1.44%)

Tata Power share price

447.00
11:57 AM | 7 OCT 2024
-19.7 (-4.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Eclerx Services share price

3,170.00
11:50 AM | 7 OCT 2024
146.95 (4.86%)

Coforge share price

7,201.80
11:49 AM | 7 OCT 2024
78.65 (1.1%)

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

985.00
11:46 AM | 7 OCT 2024
-3.95 (-0.4%)

Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

3,443.85
11:49 AM | 7 OCT 2024
-50.4 (-1.44%)
More from 52 Week High

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

2,521.10
11:50 AM | 7 OCT 2024
-244.15 (-8.83%)

Jubilant Ingrevia share price

731.60
11:50 AM | 7 OCT 2024
-62.65 (-7.89%)

Vodafone Idea share price

9.13
11:50 AM | 7 OCT 2024
-0.67 (-6.84%)

Railtel Corporation Of India share price

402.60
11:50 AM | 7 OCT 2024
-28.95 (-6.71%)
More from Top Losers

Finolex Industries share price

285.95
11:50 AM | 7 OCT 2024
14.3 (5.26%)

Eclerx Services share price

3,170.00
11:50 AM | 7 OCT 2024
146.95 (4.86%)

Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

7,760.00
11:49 AM | 7 OCT 2024
327.5 (4.41%)

Macrotech Developers share price

1,214.00
11:50 AM | 7 OCT 2024
42.15 (3.6%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,675.00-10.00
    Chennai
    77,681.00-10.00
    Delhi
    77,833.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    77,685.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.