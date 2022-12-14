Vodafone Idea shares recover, shoot up over 13% in 1 day

Last week, on December 10th, Vodafone Idea in its regulatory filing stated that the company and ATC Telecom Infrastructure (ATC) have both the Company and ATC have mutually extended the last date for a subscription of optionally convertible debentures (OCDs) to February 28th, 2023, or such later date as may be mutually agreed, subject to fulfilment of certain conditions precedent, including inter alia the approval of the shareholders of the Company and conversion by the Government of India of interest from deferment of Adjusted Gross Revenue and Spectrum Dues owed by the Company into equity shares of the Company.

