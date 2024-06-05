Vodafone Idea shares rise 13% after Care upgrades long-term ratings
The company announced after the market hours on Tuesday. On June 4, the stock had settled at ₹13.20, plummeting nearly 17 per cent on the day of the vote count.
Vodafone Idea share price surged 13.26 per cent intraday, reaching the day's high of ₹15.05 on the NSE after CARE Ratings' upgraded the company's Long Term Bank Facilities from B+ to BB+, maintaining a stable outlook. Additionally, the Short Term Bank Facilities were upgraded from A4 to A4+.
