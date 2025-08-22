Vodafone Idea shares rise on news reports of relief measures by PMO

Stock Market Today: Vodafone Idea shares gained in the morning trades on Friday despite weak Indian stock markets since news reports suggested of relief measures to be announced by the prime minister's office or the PMO

The market expectations remain high on some government measures to support the debt-laden Vodafone Idea Ltd. The significantly high government dues on Vodafone Idea include AGR dues and deferred spectrum to be paid over the years. While the street is anticipating some relief, the news reports suggesting that some relief measures will be announced by the prime minister's office, or the PMO, soon lifted the investors' hopes.

Also Read | PMO to take a call on Vodafone Idea’s fate

Vodafone Idea Share price movement Vodafone Idea shares opened at ₹6.68 on the BSE on Friday. At the time of opening, the Vodafone shares were more than 1% higher compared to he previous day's closing price of ₹6.56 for the stock. The Vodafone Idea share price, however, gained momentum and touched intraday highs of ₹6.85, which meant gains of more than 4% during the intraday trades. The Vodafone Idea share price had dipped to lows of RS 6.12 on 14 August in the absence of any significant measures taken by the government to provide some relief in the AGR dues. The Vodafone Idea share prices are down significantly from 52-week highs of ₹16.55 seen on 29 August last year.

What street and analysts expect? The Vodafone Idea Q1 result performance had remained significantly better compared to the previous year; nevertheless, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services had said that “in the absence of relief on AGR dues (around ₹16400 crore) and the closure of debt raising, annual repayments starting Mar’26, Vodafone Idea's planned capex of ₹500-550 crore remains in jeopardy, potentially resulting in higher subscriber churn.”

Vodafone Idea has been losing customers, and the pace may only reverse once the investments are done in the network and services. The benefits of tariff hikes are also limited compared to peers, as its customer base remains under pressure.

As per MOFSL data, Vodafone Idea's subscriber count of 197.7 million decreased by 0.5 million sequentially, compared to 1.6 million declines in 4QFY25. MOFSL post Q1 had cut FY27-28 revenue and EBITDA estimates by ~4-5%, each driven by higher subscriber declines.