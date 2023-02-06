Vodafone Idea shares skyrocket after relief in AGR dues payment. Buy or sell?

Speaking on Vodafone Idea share price rally, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Conversion of AGR dues into equity would lead to rise in equity share capital of the company that will bring down its EPS (Earning Per share). So, the recent rise is purely short termed and speculative as the decision won't be helpful in changing the health of company's fundamentals. Vodafone Idea has remained a loss making company for long and hence it won't be wise to buy the scrip just because it has given sharp upside movement today. There are better telecom stocks available in the market and hence my suggestion is to look at those quality shares."

