Voda Idea shares surge 4%, extend rise to 3rd day: AGR relief to KM Birla's return — Key factors behind rally explained

Shares of beleaguered telecom player Vodafone Idea rose another 4% in Wednesday's trading session on 6 May, extending its gains for the third day in a row and hitting levels last seen over two months ago, driven by multiple positive developments.
Vodafone Idea stock price gained 4.07% to hit the day's high of ₹11.24 today — its highest level since 19 February. Meanwhile, in three sessions, the telco has risen almost 10%.
Today's rise comes on the back of the re-appointment of Kumar Managalam Birla as non-executive chairman of Vodafone Idea, after a span of nearly five years. Birla had stepped down from this post in 2021.
He will replace Ravinder Takkar, who has stepped down from the position but will continue to assist Birla as non-executive vice-chairman, according to a regulatory filing.
Vodafone Idea said that the board of directors has "Approved the appointment of Kumar Mangalam Birla, a Non-Executive Director, as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vodafone Idea Limited with effect from 5th May 2026."
Birla's appointment is seen as boosting investor sentiment and driving the turnaround for Vodafone following significant government relief on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.
(This is a developing story. Kindly check back for updates.)
Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.<br> At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.<br> Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.<br> Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.