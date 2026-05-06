Voda Idea shares surge 4%, extend rise to 3rd day: AGR relief to KM Birla's return — Key factors behind rally explained

Shares of beleaguered telecom player Vodafone Idea rose another 4% in Wednesday's trading session on 6 May, extending its gains for the third day in a row and hitting levels last seen over two months ago, driven by multiple positive developments.
Vodafone Idea stock price gained 4.07% to hit the day's high of ₹11.24 today — its highest level since 19 February. Meanwhile, in three sessions, the telco has risen almost 10%.
Today's rise comes on the back of the re-appointment of Kumar Managalam Birla as non-executive chairman of Vodafone Idea, after a span of nearly five years. Birla had stepped down from this post in 2021.
He will replace Ravinder Takkar, who has stepped down from the position but will continue to assist Birla as non-executive vice-chairman, according to a regulatory filing.
Vodafone Idea said that the board of directors has "Approved the appointment of Kumar Mangalam Birla, a Non-Executive Director, as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vodafone Idea Limited with effect from 5th May 2026."
Birla's appointment is seen as boosting investor sentiment and driving the turnaround for Vodafone following significant government relief on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.
(This is a developing story. Kindly check back for updates.)