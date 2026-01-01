Vodafone Idea shares to be in focus on Friday after GST penalty worth over ₹637 crore

Vodafone Idea share price will be in the focus of the stock market investors on Friday, 2 Janaury 2026, after the telecom giant received a ₹637 crore goods and services tax (GST) penalty demand from the Office of the Additional Commissioner Jurisdiction - CGST, Ahmedabad, according to an exchange filing.

The Ahmedabad GST Commissioner's office imposed a total GST penalty demand of ₹637,90,68,254 or more than ₹637 crore for an alleged short payment of tax along with an excess availment of Input Tax Credit (ITC).

“Order passed under Section 74 of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 confirming penalty of Rs. 6,37,90,68,254/- along with the demand and interest as applicable,” the company informed the stock exchange through its filing.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

