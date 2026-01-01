Vodafone Idea shares to be in focus on Friday after GST penalty worth over ₹637 crore

Vodafone Idea telecom giant, received a 637 crore goods and services tax (GST) penalty demand from the Office of the Additional Commissioner Jurisdiction. Shares of the company will be in focus of the stock market investors on Friday.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published1 Jan 2026, 05:00 PM IST
Vodafone Idea shares to be in focus on Friday after GST penalty.
Vodafone Idea shares to be in focus on Friday after GST penalty.

Vodafone Idea share price will be in the focus of the stock market investors on Friday, 2 Janaury 2026, after the telecom giant received a 637 crore goods and services tax (GST) penalty demand from the Office of the Additional Commissioner Jurisdiction - CGST, Ahmedabad, according to an exchange filing.

The Ahmedabad GST Commissioner's office imposed a total GST penalty demand of 637,90,68,254 or more than 637 crore for an alleged short payment of tax along with an excess availment of Input Tax Credit (ITC).

“Order passed under Section 74 of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 confirming penalty of Rs. 6,37,90,68,254/- along with the demand and interest as applicable,” the company informed the stock exchange through its filing.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

Read all stock market news here

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

Vodafone IdeaStock MarketIndian Stock MarketStock Market Today
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsVodafone Idea shares to be in focus on Friday after GST penalty worth over ₹637 crore
More