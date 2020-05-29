Vodafone Idea shares up 30% on stake sale buzz

Vodafone Idea owes the Indian government ₹53,000 crore in adjusted gross revenue dues. It posted losses of ₹6,453 crore in the December quarter. Revenue in the period rose 2.26% to ₹11,089.4 crore, thanks to 4G customer additions and improvement in average revenue per user. Ebitda, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, increased marginally to ₹3,420.5 crore, while Ebitda margin fell 47 basis points to 30.84%. Vodafone Idea has not announced its March quarter earnings yet.