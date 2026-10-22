Vodafone Idea shares: Up 20% in 6 months! Will Q2 results 2026 fuel this rally? Experts' views, target price, stop-loss

Vodafone Idea share price target | Stock to buy today | Q2 Results 2026: Vodafone Idea shares have been reeling under the selling pressure since September 2026. The telecom stock has slipped by around 20% over the past month. However, despite a 20% correction in one month, Vodafone Idea shares have been money-making for investors in the last six months, yielding over 20% returns. Now, after the big relief given by the Government of India (GoI), on the AGR payment, investors are eagerly waiting for the Vodafone Idea Q2 Results 2026. Though the telecom major is yet to announce the Q2 Results 2026 date, the market expects the Vodafone Idea Q2 Results 2026 date to be around mid-November.
On what market expects from the Vodafone Idea Q2 Results 2026, Mahehsh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities, said, “After the big relief from the GoI on the AGR payment, the market is expecting announcement of some expansion plans in the upcoming Q2 earnings of Vodafone Idea Ltd. However, there is not buzz about the subscriber base and even a steady report on this front would be a satisfying number for the market. However, the market is expecting improvement in ARPU and revenue growth, both YoY and QoQ.”
Ojha maintained that the market would be keen to see developments in the ₹45,000-crore capex program, and positive news on this front in Vodafone Idea's Q2 Results 2026 is expected to boost bulls' sentiment.
Looking at the previews published by various brokerages, UBS has projected that the total subscriber base will remain relatively steady at around 19.5 crore, while ICICI Securities estimates sequential subscriber additions of roughly 10 lakh overall for Q2 FY27, including about 1 lakh net additions in 4G subscribers.
Expecting a strong rebound in Vodafone Idea shares ahead of the announcement of Q2 Results 2026, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, “The teechniical chart pattern is hinting at a possible recovery and pullback. Existing shareholders are advised to hold Vodafone Idea shares, maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹10 for the upside targets of ₹14 and ₹16.”
Bagadia said that fresh investors can also buy Vodafone Idea shares in ₹11.50 to ₹11.00 per share range, mainiting the stopp-loss at ₹10 for the upside targets of ₹14 and ₹16 respectively."
In its Q2 Results 2026 preview, UBS report has given Vodafone Idea share price targeet of ₹14.50, while Centrum Broking has given a target of ₹13 to Vodafone Idea shares.
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