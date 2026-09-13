Vodafone Idea shares up over 60% in 6 months — Will stock soar more? Guide for stock market investors

Vodafone Idea shares have been on an uptrend since the start of the new financial year 2026-2027. In FY 27, Vodafone Idea share price has risen from ₹8.53 to ₹14.96 per share on the NSE, delivering around 75% return to its shareholders. In the last six months, Vodafone Idea shares have risen over 60%, rising from ₹9.27 to ₹14.96 per share.

According to stock market experts, Vodafone Idea's share price is zooming after the Government of India's (GoI) strong support, with its AGR dues converted into equity. Apart from this, relief on spectrum payout caps is another fundamental development that fueled confidence among bulls in Vodafone Idea shares. They said the Vodafone Idea share price has strong resistance at ₹17. On breaking above this hurdle, the telecom stock may test another resistance at ₹21.

Vodafone Idea share | What's driving telecom stock? Speaking on the triggers that are fueling Vodafone Idea shares, Avinash Gorakshkar, Founder at Avinash Mentor Research, said, “The market got an idea about the strong backing from the government when Vodafone Idea's AGR dues were adjusted by the GoI after conversion of the dues into equity. This formed the GoI as the single largest shareholder of the company.”

Avinash Gorakshkar said Vodafone Idea received another relief from the government when its previous spectrum payout was capped, reducing short-term pressure on the company's cash flow. This led to a YoY reduction in the Q1FY27 net loss, and its ARPU also improved to ₹195. Gorakshkar said that such developments fueled investor confidence, and bulls started buying the dip in Vodafone Idea shares whenever the telecom stock fell sharply.

Vodafone Idea share price target What technical chart of the Vodafone Idea share signals, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “Vodafone Idea share is looking positive on the technical chart. The stock is facing a hurdle at ₹17. On breaking above this hurdle on a decisive basis, Vodafone Idea's share price may touch ₹21 per share levels in the near-term.”

The SEBI-registered expert said the Vodafone Idea share price has immediate support at ₹13.50 and strong support at ₹11. So, those who have Vodafone Idea shares in their portfolio are advised to hold the scrip, maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹13.50 or ₹11 per share, depending on their risk appetite.

On suggestions to the fresh investors regarding Vodafone Idea shares, Anuj Gupta said, “Those who have a low risk appetite are advised to wait for the breakout at ₹17 and buy only when the stock closes above ₹17. However, an investor with a high risk appetite is advised to add Vodafone Idea shares to the portfolio at the current market price, maintaining a strict stop loss at ₹13.50.”