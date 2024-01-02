Vodafone Idea stock in focus as SEBI soughts clarification on stake sale to Elon Musk
Vodafone Idea share price has risen over 38% in last two trade sessions
Stock in focus: Vodafone Idea shares will be under the lens of market observers and investors as Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has sough clarification from the telecom company in regard to media reports on its possible tie-up with Elon Musk's Starlink. The news report claims that the Government of India (GoI) may sell its 33 per cent stake in the telecom company to tech-giant and American billionnaire Elon Musk and his satellite internet venture Starlink collaborating with the carrier.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started