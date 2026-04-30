Vodafone Idea, Suzlon, Meesho, JP Power among the most traded stocks today, 30 April 2026

Most traded stocks today: The domestic stock market suffered strong losses in intraday trade on Thursday, 30 April, with the benchmarks crashing over 1% and the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropping by ₹9 lakh crore during the session.

The Sensex plunged over 1,200 points, or more than 1.5%, while the Nifty 50 crashed more than 350 points, or over 1.5%, intraday.

Sharp jump in crude oil prices, rupee's fall to record low against the dollar, stalled US-Iran talks, and massive foreign capital outflow keep sentiment fragile.

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Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea, Suzlon Energy, Meesho, Jaiprakash Power Ventures (JP Power), HFCL, Adani Power, and Vedanta were the most active stocks, or the most active stocks in terms of volume, on the NSE during Thursday's session.

Eternal, Reliance Power, YES Bank, Ola Electric Mobility, Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, HCC, Shree Renuka Sugars, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Syngene International, Sammaan Capital, Indiabulls, Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, and Cemindia Projects were also among the most traded stocks on the NSE.

Some of the most traded stocks today Vodafone Idea: Over 23 crore shares changed hands as the stock declined nearly 3% during the session amid the stock market selloff, looking set to snap its three-day winning run. The telecom stock has seen a healthy gain of more than 19% in April.

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Suzlon Energy: More than 6 crore shares changed hands as the stock declined more than 3% during the session. Suzlon shares have seen stellar gains of 40% in April after suffering losses for the last five consecutive months.

Meesho: Over 6 core shares changed hands as the stock surged more than 10% despite the stock market selloff, after JP Morgan initiated coverage with an 'overweight' rating and a target price of ₹215, according to media reports.

JP Power: More than 5 crore shares changed hands while the stock declined over 3% during the session, looking on course to snap its three-day winning run. JP Power shares have jumped 40% in April.

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