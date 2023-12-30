Vodafone Idea, Suzlon to Reliance Power: These 10 multibagger penny stocks give up to 250% return in 2023
Multibagger penny stock: Suzlon share price has risen from 10.75 to ₹38.20 apiece levels, logging 250% return in YTD
Multibagger penny stocks 2023: Investing in penny stocks is risky but if you chose using your wit and grit properly, you can achieve massive return in quick time. However, it is also important to acknowledge that most of the penny stocks are low float in nature and they can swing either side on a single trigger. But, still a good number of stock market investors with high-risk appetite invest in penny stocks expecting whopping gains in small time.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started