Vodafone Idea to MTNL: Telecom stocks rise up to 19% in stock market rally. Do you own any?

Most telecom stocks, including MTNL, Vodafone Idea, and Bharti Airtel, registered healthy gains in intraday trade on Wednesday, June 25, buoyed by bullish market sentiment following the Israel-Iran ceasefire, which helped calm investor nerves.

Shares of MTNL surged over 19 per cent, while those of Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel climbed up to 3 per cent during the session.

Stocks such as TTML, HFCL, Bharti Hexacom and Indus Towers jumped 1-5 per cent during the session.

On a fresh uptrend Several telecom stocks have seen healthy gains in recent years after the sector's better-than-expected March quarter (Q4FY25) results.

Stocks such as Sterlite Tech, MTNL, ITI and RailTel Corporation have gained 12-38 per cent over the last one month.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services pointed out in its report that the telecom led earnings growth for the March quarter, with aggregate losses turning into a profit of ₹6,100 crore in Q4FY25 compared to an ₹1,500 crore loss in Q4FY24, primarily driven by Bharti Airtel. However, other peers reported muted to negative earnings for the quarter.

Experts remain positive about the sector for the long term amid expectations of sustained growth in ARPU (average revenue per user).

"We continue to expect telcos’ ARPU to grow at nearly 12 per cent CAGR in the next three to five years given the consolidated industry structure, to ensure a ‘3+1’ player market and higher ARPU requirement for Jio not only to justify its significant 5G capex but also given its potential listing plans," said brokerage firm JM Financial.

JM Financial expects the industry ARPU to grow at a 12 per cent CAGR to ₹290-320 by FY28 via tariff hikes, MBB upgrades, post-paid additions and data monetisation for a pre-tax RoCE of 12-15 per cent.

JM Financial has a buy recommendation on Bharti Airtel and Bharti Hexacom, and has a positive view on Jio. It has a buy call on Tata Communications on the expectation of improvement in the profitability of the digital portfolio segment.

JM Financial has a 'hold' recommendation on Vodafone Idea and Indus Towers.