Vodafone Idea to Vishal Mega Mart — These 10 stocks face biggest brunt as promoter holding slumps to 8-year low in Q1

Selling by promoters gathered pace during the June quarter, with the share of private promoters in the Indian stock market declining to an 8-year low. The stake held by India Inc promoters stood at 40.58% on June 30, 2025, compared with 40.81% on March 31, 2025.

During the quarter, promoters sold a net value of ₹54,732 crore, according to data by primeinfobase.com.

Stocks which saw highest promoter selloff in Q1 The top 10 companies where private promoter stake declined the most included some of the popular names like Vishal Mega Mart, Vodafone Idea and Sagility India. The promoters of these companies reduced their stakes by up to 37% during Q1 FY26.

Wendt (India) saw the promoter stake halve to 37.50% in the June quarter from 75% in the March quarter. However, despite this, the small-cap stock gained 4% during the April-June quarter.

EPL Limited was another small-cap stock that saw among the highest promoter selling during the period under review. Promoter holding in this stock declined by 24.89% to 26.42% in the June quarter.

In Vishal Mega Mart, the promoter sold a 20.33% stake to bring their shareholding down to 54.22%.

Company Promoter Holding (%) Mar 31, 2025 Promoter Holding (%) Jun 30, 2025 Decrease in Holding (%) WENDT (India) Ltd. 75 37.5 -37.5 EPL Ltd. 51.31 26.42 -24.89 Vishal Mega Mart Ltd. 74.55 54.22 -20.33 Hilton Metal Forging Ltd. 27.39 7.71 -19.68 Sagility India Ltd. 82.39 67.38 -15.01 Silgo Retail Ltd. 69.93 55.37 -14.56 Praxis Home Retail Ltd. 23.61 9.92 -13.69 Vodafone Idea Ltd. 38.8 25.57 -13.23 Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd. 52.98 40.37 -12.61 RPP Infra Projects Ltd. 51.01 39.18 -11.83

Hilton Metal, Sagility India, Silgo Retail and Praxis Home Retail are among other stocks where promoters offloaded stake to the tune of 19.63%, 15.01%, 14.56%, and 13.69%.

Vodafone Idea also saw a promoter stake reduction of 13.23%. The beleaguered telecom company had sold a major chunk of its stake to the government of India in a bid to lower debt during Q1.

Aptus Value and RPP Infra Projects are among other stocks that saw significant promoter stake reductions.

Should you worry about promoter stake sales? According to Pranav Haldea, Managing Director, PRIME Database Group, while promoter buying is always a positive sign, promoter selling can be due to a wide variety of reasons such as promoters taking advantage of bullish markets to take money off the table, strategic reasons like debt reduction, legacy planning, philanthropy, investment in other ventures and meeting Minimum Public Shareholding (MPS) requirement as also for personal expenses.

Relatively lower promoter holding in some of the recent IPO companies and overall institutionalisation of the market are some of the other reasons behind this fall, he explained.

Haldia advised investors against pressing the panic button when promoters sell and instead should evaluate each case on its merit.

According to Haldea, as long as promoters continue to hold a sizeable stake after the sale, with the sale not happening at a huge discount to market price and there being no significant change in the fundamentals of the company, there is no reason to worry.