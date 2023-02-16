Vodafone Idea shares: Should you buy, sell or hold as Q3 loss widens?
- Vodafone Idea's consolidated net loss to ₹7,990 crore for Q3 as compared to a loss of ₹7,234 crore YoY
Shares of debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) were under pressure after the company's widening of its consolidated net loss to ₹7,990 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022 as compared to a loss of ₹7,234 crore in the same period a year ago. The revenue from operations increased by 9% to ₹10,620 crore from ₹9,717 crore year-on-year (YoY).
