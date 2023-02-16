Vodafone Idea shares: Should you buy, sell or hold as Q3 loss widens?

“Vodafone Idea (VI) delivered soft Q3FY23 results with modest APRU gains (INR135 versus INR131 in Q2FY23), and persistent subscriber loss (6mn) and lower MOU. Revenue and EBITDA were both flat QoQ. We remain watchful of the capital-raise and ARPU trajectory. VI also needs to ensure it does not fall too far behind its peers in the 5G rollout. We have incorporated the equity conversion by GoI into our estimates. We do not include AGR dues of ₹699 bn in our price target calculation," said Nuvama Research while maintaining its ‘REDUCE/SU’ tag with a target price of ₹7.