Vodafone Idea stock under F&O ban on NSE today. Details here
- Only one stock has been put under the F&O ban for trade on Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Only one stock has been put under the ban for trade on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The counter has been put on ban under the F&O segment as it has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.
