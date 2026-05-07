Vodafone Idea, YES Bank, GTL Infrastructure, HFCL, Meesho among the most traded stocks today, 7 May 2026

Most traded stocks today: Nifty 50, the domestic market benchmark, rose by more than half a per cent to reclaim the 24,480 level in intraday trade on Thursday, 7 May, supported by hopes of a potential US-Iran trade deal, a decline in crude oil prices, and positive global cues.

Banking, financial, auto, and metal counters witnessed healthy buying interest during Thursday's session.

"The see-saw political game in West Asia has been going on for some time now, and crude prices have also been seesawing. The market is swinging between hope and fear, and this might continue until there is a definitive conclusion to the crisis," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments, observed.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Which stocks were most traded on May 7, 2026, and why? ⌵ On May 7, 2026, Vodafone Idea, YES Bank, GTL Infrastructure, HFCL, and Meesho were among the most traded stocks. Their trading activity was influenced by factors like company-specific news, Q4 results, and overall market sentiment. 2 What was the market sentiment on May 7, 2026, and how did it affect stocks like Vodafone Idea and YES Bank? ⌵ The market sentiment on May 7, 2026, was influenced by hopes of a US-Iran trade deal, declining crude oil prices, and positive global cues, leading to a rise in the Nifty 50. This positive sentiment contributed to increased trading volume and share price movements in stocks like Vodafone Idea and YES Bank. 3 How did Vodafone Idea's stock perform recently, and what factors contributed to its movement? ⌵ Vodafone Idea's stock jumped about 10% in the week leading up to May 7, 2026. This rise was attributed to the government reducing its AGR liability by approximately 27% and the reappointment of Kumar Mangalam Birla as non-executive chairman. 4 What were the key financial results reported by companies like HFCL and Meesho in Q4 FY26? ⌵ HFCL reported its highest-ever consolidated profit of ₹184.45 crore for Q4 FY26, contributing to its stock's rise. Meesho narrowed its consolidated net loss to ₹166.34 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31. 5 How did the banking sector perform on May 7, 2026, and which specific banks saw significant activity? ⌵ The banking sector, particularly the Nifty Bank index, performed strongly on May 7, 2026, surging 2.63%. YES Bank and IndusInd Bank were top performers, while major heavyweights like SBIN, Axis Bank, and HDFC Bank also provided significant support.

"The market is rewarding good results and punishing poor results in the ongoing Q4 results season. There are positive results across market caps," said Vijayakumar.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea, YES Bank, GTL Infrastructure, HFCL, Meesho, Jaiprakash Power Ventures (JP Power), Filatex Fashions, Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, Suzlon Energy, and Vedanta were among the most traded stocks, or most active stocks in terms of volume, on the NSE.

Piramal Pharma, Tejas Networks, Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, Ola Electric Mobility, Adani Power, PC Jeweller, Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), BHEL, HCC, and Reliance Power were also among the most traded stocks on the NSE.

Some of the most traded stocks today Vodafone Idea: Over 32 crore shares changed hands as the stock traded volatily during the session. The telecom stock has jumped about 10% this week after the government reduced its AGR liability by approximately 27%, or ₹23,649 crore, bringing the total dues down to ₹64,046 crore after reassessment. On May 5, the company announced the appointment of Kumar Mangalam Birla as the non-executive chairman of the board of directors of Vodafone Idea with immediate effect.

YES Bank: More than 18 crore shares changed hands while the stock climbed more than 2% during the session. The banking stock has surged 13% so far this week, looking set to extend gains for the second consecutive week. On a monthly scale, YES Bank shares are up over 13% so far in May after a 16% rise in April.

GTL Infrastructure: The stock surged 14% during the session while over 19 crore shares changed hands.

HFCL: More than 11 crore shares changed as the stock looked set to extend gains for the fifth consecutive session. So far in May, the stock has jumped more than 25% after a stellar 71% jump in April. The stock has been rising after reporting the highest-ever consolidated profit of ₹184.45 crore for Q4FY26.

Meesho: Over 11 crore shares changed hands as the stock rose over 3% after Q4 results. The company said its consolidated net loss narrowed to ₹166.34 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March.

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