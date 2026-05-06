Vodafone Idea, YES Bank, HFCL, JP Power, Filatex Fashions among the most traded stocks today, 6 May 2026

Most traded stocks today: The Indian stock market witnessed decent gains during the first half of the session on Wednesday, 6 May, as a fall in crude oil prices amid fresh hopes of a possible US-Iran talks, and positive global cues influenced sentiment.

The Sensex climbed by nearly 1% during the session, while the Nifty 50 reclaimed 24,250.

According to Shrikant Chouhan, the head of equity research at Kotak Securities, 23,800 may act as an immediate support for the Nifty 50, while 24,210, or the 50-day SMA (simple moving average), will be the main resistance area.

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"A successful breakout above 24,210 may take the market higher towards 24,300-24,350. A close above 24,300 would be positive for the market as it could take the index towards 24,600, its immediate high," said Chouhan.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea, YES Bank, HFCL, Jaiprakash Power Ventures (JP Power), Filatex Fashions, Meesho, Vedanta, Suzlon Energy, Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, and Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund were among the most traded stocks, or most active stocks in terms of volume, on the NSE.

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC), Ola Electric Mobility, Adani Power, Cupid, Bank of Maharashtra, Tejas Networks, Coforge, Fineotex Chemical, Punjab National Bank (PNB), and HDFC Life Insurance Company were also among the most traded stocks on the NSE.

Some of the most traded stocks today Vodafone Idea: More than 53 crore shares changed hands as the stock rose by more than 5% during the session, rising for the third consecutive session. So far in May, Vodafone Idea shares are up more than 10% after a 20% rise in April. The telecom stock is rising after the government reduced its AGR liability by approximately 27%, or ₹23,649 crore, bringing the total dues down to ₹64,046 crore after reassessment.

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YES Bank: Over 19 crore shares changed hands, with the stock jumping over 6%, looking set to extend gains for the third consecutive session. After rising nearly 16% in April, the stock has gained more than 8% so far in May.

HFCL: More than 6 crore shares changed hands while the stock jumped 6% to hit its 52-week high of ₹136 during the session. The stock has been rising for four consecutive sessions after reporting the highest-ever consolidated profit of ₹184.45 crore for Q4FY26.

JP Power: More than 5 crore shares changed hands while the power stock declined by over 1% during the session. On 4 May, the company reported a consolidated loss of ₹13.37 crore for Q4FY26 compared to a profit of ₹3.77 crore in Q3FY26 and a profit of ₹155.67 crore in Q4FY25.

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Filatex Fashions: Over 5 crore shares changed hands as the stock hit its upper price band of ₹0.25, looking set to snap its six-session losing streak. Over these six sessions, the stock declined by 20%.

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