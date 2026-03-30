Vodafone Idea, YES Bank, KNR Constructions, Suzlon Energy— These are among the most traded stocks on NSE today

Most traded stocks today: The domestic market continued witnessing a strong selloff for the second consecutive session on Monday, March 30, as uncertainty over the course of the US-Iran war after Yemen-based Houthis joining the West Asian war and mixed signals on the efforts of finding a complete resolution to the conflict keep market sentiment fragile.
Crude oil prices remain above the $115 a barrel mark, while foreign investors continue selling Indian equities aggressively.
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 crashed by 1.5% during the morning session on Monday, with over 900 stocks hitting their 52-week lows on the NSE.
Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea, YES Bank, KNR Constructions, Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, Suzlon Energy, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, HDFC Bank, and Shree Renuka Sugars were among the most traded stocks, or the most active stocks in terms of volume, on the NSE on Monday morning.
Reliance Power, Nippon India ETF Gold Bees, Filatex Fashions, Ola Electric Mobility, Rama Steel Tubes, Nippon India Silver ETF, GTL Infrastructure, PC Jeweller, ONGC, and SAIL were also among the most traded stocks on the NSE.
Vodafone Idea: Over 20 crore shares changed hands as the stock declined nearly 3% in intraday trade on the NSE. The company on March 25 said it received a GST order with a penalty of 34,97,279 along with the demand and interest as applicable.
YES Bank: Over 7 crore shares changed hands as the banking stock declined about 4% in intraday trade on the NSE. On March 26, the private sector lender said it had received a GST notice, levying a penalty of ₹79,38,000.
KNR Constructions: Over 6 crore shares changed hands as the stock surged nearly 13% in intraday deals on the NSE. The company announced receiving a letter of award from the National Highways Authority of India for a project in hybrid annuity mode valued at ₹1,734 crore in Telangana over the weekend.
Suzlon Energy: More than 5 crore shares of the company changed hands as the stock declined nearly 3% during the session. On March 27, the company announced Sairam Prasad, CEO – Global Operations and Maintenance Services of the company, had resigned from the services of the company with effect from 31st March 2026.
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Nishant is a market reporter at Mint, where he holds the official designation of Principal Correspondent – Markets. He has been closely tracking the Indian stock market as well as major global stock markets along with the broader macroeconomic trends for a decade. <br><br> He is obsessed with breaking down complex financial and economic concepts into clear and engaging stories. He focuses not only on what is happening in the markets, but also why it matters. <br><br> His coverage includes stock market trends, sector rotations, monetary and fiscal policy developments, inflation, growth data, and personal finance strategies. <br><br> With nearly 10 years of experience in covering financial markets, Nishant has covered bull markets, corrections, policy transitions, and macro developments that has equipped him with a deep understanding of how domestic and global forces shape markets and affect investments. <br><br> He regularly interviews market veterans, fund managers, economists, policymakers, and corporate leaders to provide readers with a 360-degree view of market dynamics and the broader economic landscape. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Nishant worked with some of India’s most respected business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Moneycontrol, where he reported extensively on the stock market, corporate earnings, macroeconomic trends, GDP, inflation, monetary policies of the RBI and the US Federal Reserve, bonds, and currencies. <br><br> Apart from economics and investing, he has interests in geopolitics and emerging technologies, such as AI.
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