Vodafone Idea, YES Bank, Ola Electric, HFCL among the most traded stocks on NSE today, 11 May 2026

Most traded stocks today: Stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, suffered strong losses in intraday trade on Monday, 11 May, as a rebound in crude oil prices after the US rejected Iran's peace proposals hit market sentiment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to restrain usage of petrol, gas, diesel, and such things also impacted market sentiment.

The Sensex rose by about 1,200 points, while the Nifty 50 fell below 23,850 during the session.

"The expected resolution of the West Asia crisis has again slipped away following President Trump’s rejection of Iran’s letter. Consequently, Brent crude has again spiked to $105, potentially aggravating the current account deficit," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments, said.

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"PM Modi’s appeal to the nation to curb the consumption of petrol/diesel, gold, chemical fertilisers and edible oil and refrain from avoidable foreign travel is a crisis management response to the current account deficit problem caused by high crude prices. This call for austerity has slightly negative implications for economic growth in FY27," Vijayakumar noted.

Nifty Consumer Durables index crashed more than 4% during the session, while Bank, Auto, and Financial Services declined by more than 1%.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea, YES Bank, HFCL, Ola Electric Mobility, GTL Infrastructure, Rain Industries, PC Jeweller, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company, Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, and Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund were among the most traded stocks, or most active stocks in terms of volume, on the NSE.

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Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Shipping Corporation of India, Suzlon Energy, Filatex Fashions, Dharan Infra-EPC, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, State Bank of India, Kalyan Jewellers India, HCC, and Reliance Power were also among the most traded stocks on the NSE.

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Some of the most traded stocks today Vodafone Idea: More than 71 crore shares changed hands as the stock jumped 8% during the session, defying weak market sentiment. The stock jumped amid reports that Vodafone Group Plc is considering measures to bolster the capital base of Vodafone Idea after the Indian government eased outstanding spectrum fee liabilities. After a 20% rise in April, the stock has surged 19% so far in May.

Also Read | Vodafone Idea share price zooms over 4% despite stock market crash

YES Bank: Over 10 crore shares changed hands while the stock declined more than 2% during the session, looking set to snap its five-day winning streak. On 8 May, the bank said RBI had imposed a monetary penalty of ₹31.80 lakh as the bank failed to put in place a system of using the KYC Identifier assigned by the Central KYC Records Registry for establishing an account-based relationship with customers. YES Bank shares have gained 14$ so far in May after a nearly 16% rise in April.

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Ola Electric: More than 8 crore shares changed hands while the stock jumped nearly 5% during the session, looking set to extend gains for the fourth consecutive session. On May 8, Ola Electric said it had received government certification for its 4680 Bharat Cell-powered S1 X+ 5.2 kWh scooter. Ola shares surged more than 60% in April. So far in May, it has gained nearly 2%.

HFCL: More than 7 crore shares changed hands as the stock hit its 52-week high of ₹151.80, jumping more than 7%. HFCL shares are up 29% so far in May after a 71% surge in April.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.