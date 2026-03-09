Vodafone Idea, YES Bank to Suzlon Energy— These are the top most traded stocks on the NSE today

Most traded stocks today: Escalating tensions between the US and Iran, a sharp jump in crude oil prices, and weak global cues triggered a strong across-segments selloff in the Indian stock market on Monday, March 9, morning, with the benchmark indices crashing more than 3% in intraday trade.

The Sensex crashed nearly 2,500 points, or more than 3%, to an intraday low of 76,424, while the Nifty 50 plunged more than 750 points, or over 3%, to 23,697 during the session.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea, Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, YES Bank, Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, Suzlon Energy, Nippon India ETF Gold Bees, ONGC, Cupid, Tata Steel, and Jupiter Wagons were among the most traded stocks, or most active stocks in terms of volume on the NSE on Monday morning.

Nippon India Silver ETF, Reliance Power, IDFC First Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Eternal, Indian Oil Corporation, Meesho, Filatex Fashions, Ola Electric Mobility, and HDFC Bank were also among the most traded stocks on the NSE.

Some top most traded stocks today Vodafone Idea: Some 23 crore shares of the company had changed hands by 11:30 am, as the stock crashed nearly 5% in morning trade on the NSE, looking set to extend losses for the second consecutive session. After market hours on March 6, the company informed that Gautam Pendse, Head of Internal Audit Team, had resigned from the company with effect from the close of business hours on 6 March 2026.

YES Bank: Over 6 lakh crore shares had changed hands by 11:30 am, as the banking stock crashed more than 4% during the session. In the previous session, the stock declined by more than half a per cent. On March 6, the bank said following the RBI approval of the appointment of Vinay Muralidhar Tonse as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of YES Bank Limited for a period of three years, the board of directors of the bank had approved the appointment of Tonse from April 06, 2026 after Prashant Kumar, current MD & CEO of the Bank demits the office as the MD & CEO on April 05, 2026.

Suzlon Energy: More than 4 crore shares of the company had changed hands as the stock hit its fresh 52-week low of ₹38.19, falling 4.5%, looking set to extend losses to the second consecutive session.

