Vodafone share price surges 15%, hits 52-week high; here's why2 min read 01 Sep 2023, 03:35 PM IST
Vodafone share price jumps 15% to a new 52-week high of ₹10.40, closing above ₹10 threshold for the first time in over a year.
Vodafone Idea news: Vodafone share price jumped 15% to touch a new 52-week high of ₹10.40 on Friday's sessions. Vodafone shares have closed in the green for the past seven of the last nine trading sessions. Vodafone share price today opened at ₹9.13 on BSE today. For the first time in more than a year, Vodafone Idea share price is back above the ₹10 threshold. Vodafone shares closed 10.61% higher at ₹10.01 apiece.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started