Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Vodafone UK to sell remaining 3% stake in Indus Tower via book build offering for repaying debt

Vodafone UK to sell remaining 3% stake in Indus Tower via book build offering for repaying debt

Nikita Prasad

  • Vodafone UK to sell remaining 3% stake in Indus Tower via book build offering for repaying debt

The Vodafone Group Plc network carrier logo on a smartphone arranged in London, UK, on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Vodafone Group will sell its remaining 3% stake in Indian telecom infrastructure developer Indus Towers, the British telecom group said on Wednesday. The British firm said it has launched a placing of its remaining 79.2 million shares in Indus Towers through an accelerated book build offering.

The UK-based telecommunications firm is selling 79.2 million shares, representing a 3% stake, with some of the proceeds to be used to pay down debt, the company said in a statement Wednesday. The shares were worth about $334 million at Tuesday’s close.

As part of Chief Executive Officer Margherita Della Valle’s efforts to cut exposure to underperforming markets, Vodafone sold an 18% stake in Indus Towers in June.

The FTSE 100 company also said the proceeds from the placing will be used firstly to repay Vodafone's outstanding borrowings of $101 million, which was secured against its Indian assets.

In June, Vodafone sold a bigger-than-planned 18% stake in Indus Towers, raising $1.82 billion.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.