Volatile Nifty hits record high, call option writers lose shirts
The Sensex, which recouped all of its losses to close in the green, failed to surpass its record high of 73,427.59 on 16 January, ending the day up 0.74% at 73,158.24.
Mumbai: The Nifty soared to a record high of 22,252.50 for the fourth straight session on Thursday after gyrating 377.25 points between the day’s low and high. The recovery in the last hour and a half of trade was driven by domestic institution buying in technology, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) stocks and Reliance, after artificial intelligence (AI) major Nvidia soared 14% in pre-market trading on the Nasdaq in the US, causing a global stock markets rally.
