Volatility could continue for another two weeks; Nifty may reach 23,500 by December end, says Trivesh D of Tradejini
Trivesh D, COO, Tradejini believes high market volatility may continue for another week or two due to mixed portfolio allocation after the elections. The banking sector is expected to outperform with a projected earnings growth of 14% CAGR.
Now that the Lok Sabha election results have been declared and the Modi-led NDA has attained a majority in a tight election race, Trivesh D, COO, Tradejini, believes the first order of business should center on reinforcing confidence in India's economic resilience and fostering an environment conducive to sustainable growth and development. Looking at the markets, the expert expects the banking sector may outperform, along with a projected earnings growth of 14 percent CAGR, a balanced target for Nifty by December end could be around 23,500.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started