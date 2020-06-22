MUMBAI: Market trading--termed as essential services--required exchanges to continue operations in pandemic-induced lockdown conditions. The automation, seamless ecosystem of depositories and payments systems allowed smooth operations during the tough times.

Mint spoke to Ashish Chauhan, chief executive, BSE Ltd, who said the biggest learning has been to invest in technology and to continue to do so. Edited excerpts:





How did the exchange systems ensure smooth functioning during lockdown?

On exchanges and market trading, it is not just the platform that has to work. Surveillance, monitoring, data security coordination among brokers are all required which were not easy in such circumstances. However, the settlement systems, ably supported by banks and depositories, all worked barring some teething troubles. So even today, when the economy is opening up BSE is continuing to work from home and only 10% come to office. All services have been working well after some initial degradation of settlement services. Total automation that India has achieved through banks, depositories has been the reason for this success.

How did we ensure integrity and security of financial transactions?

We were regularly in touch with the regulator’s Technical Advisory Committee or TAC to improve technology and financial security of transactions. These issues of financial security were being monitored in real time by agencies. Weaknesses were flagged-off to correct anomalies.

How about fund raising activity?

Importantly, during the entire lockdown, fund raising via secondary market continued. Funds worth ₹3.7 lakh crore were raised on exchange platform during the lockdown period which ensured that system was flush with liquidity when businesses needed it the most. Through commercial papers, ₹1.4 lakh crore was raised, through bonds ₹1.28 lakh crore, in equity (including rights, preferential issues, qualified placements ₹52,613 crore was raised. The small and medium enterprises (SMEs) listings, however, took a hit. Before the lockdown, we used to see two-three listings every week but during the lockdown, there were just five-six such listings.

Exchanges also continued with new launches and initiatives. We launched options on gold, if we were not in the lockdown mode we would have done it sooner. We were also able to launch a complete end-to-end electronic KYC process. In early March, India International Exchange (INX) launched rupee-dollar contracts and now INX is clocking one-third of volumes on DGCX (Dubai gold and commodities exchange). If this leads to on-shoring of trades, it will be a game-changer.

Did the heightened margins to curb volatility, lockdown affect volumes?

Volumes have infact held up, even in commodities. Margins are not exactly relevant for equity trading as these were raised mostly on derivatives. There has been a slight increase in the volumes on equities. In fact, BSE also reached a landmark of 5 crore unit client code registered on its platform which is almost double the nearest exchange.

What is the one big-takeaway for you from the lockdown?

We need to be prepared for any eventuality, we never thought that we would witness lockdown, let alone for such duration. Focussing on technology, regulatory structures and oversight is must to ensure that we improve hereon. Another important aspect is the smallest of brokers had worked to keep business going, they kept the wheels of economy running and kept liquidity going.

What can change from this point on how trading is done in India?

The trading from home model did not see any glitches, so if the regulator decides to make this a permanent arrangement we would welcome it from the point of view of changing dynamics.

What financial impact BSE is seeing due to the lockdown?

In a way, all companies have been hit but considering exchanges have been open the impact will be limited. But, too early to say what will be the impact on financials, perhaps after first quarter. But volumes have not been hit. BSE brokers who pay rentals to the exchange contribute only 2.5% to the revenue so even if they could not pay the impact is limited.

