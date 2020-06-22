Volumes have held up despite high margins, volatility, lockdown: BSE CEO Chauhan

On exchanges and market trading, it is not just the platform that has to work. Surveillance, monitoring, data security coordination among brokers are all required which were not easy in such circumstances. However, the settlement systems, ably supported by banks and depositories, all worked barring some teething troubles. So even today, when the economy is opening up BSE is continuing to work from home and only 10% come to office. All services have been working well after some initial degradation of settlement services. Total automation that India has achieved through banks, depositories has been the reason for this success.