Volatility index suggests investors’ risk perception may still be low

MUMBAI : Indian equities were volatile on Wednesday as investors feared a further escalation of tensions between India and China. The BSE Sensex ended at 33,507.92, down 97.30 points or 0.29%. The 50-share index Nifty slipped 32.85 points or 0.33% to close at 9,881.15.

The broader markets outperformed, with both the midcap and smallcap indices ending with minor gains.

The India volatility index (VIX), often referred to as a fear gauge, jumped. This indicated corrections in stock markets, going ahead. This month, the VIX is up nearly 10%, but still down 62% from highs of March, which may mean that investor perception of risk is still low despite on-ground challenges. In this year so far the VIX has gained nearly 183%.

The volatility index has cooled off from the highs, but markets are not out of the woods yet, Nilesh Jain, technical and derivatives research, equity research, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers, said.

“We still have major concerns about the India-China geopolitical tension and the second wave of covid-19, which seems to have just started. VIX has also started moving higher in the current month and technically we may expect volatility to increase further towards 40 levels which is the immediate resistance zone. Looking at the overall scenario, the markets are likely to be extremely volatile in the short term."

The volatility index typically has an inverse correlation with the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices, both of which have recovered over 20% from the lows touched in March. However, indices are far away from their record highs seen in January.

VIX had spiked to a high of 86 from 18 in the month of March, primarily because of near-term uncertainty following the outbreak of covid-19.

However, in the last two-and-a-half months, the volatility index has cooled off substantially and is now hovering in the range of 25-35.

“Only if VIX moves above the 35-40 range, then it would be an alarming sign and in such case traders should reassess the situation. Nifty has formed a support base in the range of 9500-9700 and till this is intact, we expect the index to trade with a sideways to positive bias," said Ruchit Jain, senior analyst, technical and derivatives, Angel Broking Ltd.

