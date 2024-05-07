Volatility index VIX hits 52-week high today; Where's it headed in May amid elections?
'We believe that ongoing result season along with the union elections have triggered the rise in volatility index and it is likely to remain high in the coming weeks, said ICICI Securities.
India's volatility index , VIX reached a fresh 52-week peak at 16.96 before concluding the session with a 13.56 per cent surge, settling at 16.6 on Monday's trading session.
