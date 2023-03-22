Volatility is here to stay in 2023, Carlyle’s Amit Jain3 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 08:51 PM IST
If the western economies go through a long and deeper recession, there might be an impact on India also, Jain said
The year is likely to see more volatility coming from global uncertainty, so companies should focus on what they can control and 'get back to basics', said Amit Jain, Carlyle's managing director and India head, at the Mint India Investment Summit 2023.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×