The year is likely to see more volatility coming from global uncertainty, so companies should focus on what they can control and 'get back to basics', said Amit Jain, Carlyle's managing director and India head, at the Mint India Investment Summit 2023.

“It is an uncertain environment. The global economies have come off a long bull cycle. We’ve seen valuation increase, driven by tech companies, as well as underlying economic factors. Post covid, we saw liquidity being pumped and for a variety of factors, inflation has been rising. Once inflation goes up, interest rates go up, and it manifests itself in various ways," Jain said in a fireside interview at Mint’s flagship annual investment conclave.

This is likely to continue, Jain added. “Volatility is here to stay. When so many variables are in play, put your head down, and go back to basics. Control what you can control. This is the year of going back to basics," Jain added.

If the western economies go through a long and deeper recession, there might be an impact on India also, he said.

However, Jain felt that fundamentals of India were strong. “If you take India as a movie, it will work out," he said.

However, he struck a note of caution as well.

“60% of the domestic economy is driven by consumption, it provides some amount of protection (from global volatility), but not insulation," Jain said.

The Carlyle Group in India has assets under management of over $5 billion; globally it manages over $373 billion in assets.

Carlyle’s most recent investment in India include the acquisition of a majority stake in VLCC Healthcare.

The PE firm has two large themes for India which instructs its investment thesis. It includes investing in companies that build for India (India for India) and companies that build for the globe (India for global).

This allows it to invest in sectors across consumer, healthcare, financial services and real estate alongside IT services, auto components, packaging, specialty chemicals and pharmaceuticals businesses.

Jain said the digital economy is unveiling a lot of opportunities that consumer companies are unprepared for. As a result, companies need to build innovation into their processes and capabilities instead of waiting for a product launch. On consumer tech, Jain said companies that have good unit economics make for attractive investments.

Jain also said investment with the right partner was key for deal success.

“India has demand on everything. The rubber hits the road on making money out of the demand, which requires execution. One way to get execution right is to get your partner right," Jain said.

Jain, a gold medallist from the Indian Institute of technology and the Indian School of Business, also felt that private equity investors would benefit by adopting an “owners mindset’.

“If you want to go long, think like an owner. Owners also make investing decisions. But on a day to day, they wake up thinking, what is the best way to maximise what they own, or the best way to fix what they own. It ( The thinking) is different from that of an investor," he said.