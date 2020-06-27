Volatility is the only sure thing in stocks these days

One potential source of volatility is the earnings season that kicks off in two weeks. Second-quarter profits for S&P 500 companies probably tumbled 44% from a year earlier, the worst since the 2008 financial crisis, analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence show. While bulls have taken comfort in the projection that this quarter would be the trough of the profit recession, any disappointment is unlikely to sit well with a market whose price-earnings multiples have expanded to a 20-year high.