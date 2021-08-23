Volatility may continue in markets; Infosys, Adani Enterprise in focus

Back home, the Ministry of Finance has 'summoned' Infosys MD and CEO Salil Parekh to explain to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman why glitches on the Income Tax portal has not been resolved even after over two months of its launch. Taking note of the fact that since August 21, the portal 'is not available', the Infosys top executive would be asked to explain why multiple glitches continue to mar its smooth functioning.