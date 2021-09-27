Volatility may increase in markets; Zee, InterGlobe, AMC stocks in focus

MUMBAI: Markets may continue to remain volatile on Monday while trends in SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Friday, The BSE Sensex ended above 60,000 for first time. The 30-share index ended at 60,048.47, up 163.11 points or 0.27%. The Nifty closed at 17,853.20, up 30.25 points or 0.17%.

Asian shares got off to a cautious start on Monday as a jump in oil prices to three-year highs could inflame inflation fears and aggravate the recent hawkish turn by some major central banks.

Oil pushed past its July peaks as global output disruptions forced energy companies to pull large amounts of crude out of inventories, while a shortage of natural gas in Europe pushed costs up across the continent.

Brent added another 62 cents on Monday to $78.71 a barrel, while US crude rose 71 cents to $74.69. Such an increase could stoke speculation that global inflation will prove longer-lasting than first hoped and hasten the end of super-cheap money, favouring reflation trades in bank and energy stocks while bruising bond prices.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat, after three consecutive weeks of loss. Japan's Nikkei gained 0.4% on hopes for further fiscal stimulus once a new prime minister is chosen.

Invesco Developing Markets Fund and OFI Global China Fund Llc, the largest shareholders of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, renewed their call for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to remove Zee’s chief executive and managing director Punit Goenka from the board.

On 13 September, the two institutional investors, with a 17.88% stake in Zee.

The London Court of International Arbitration has given the final arbitration award in the matter related to the spat between IndiGo promoters, Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal, and no directions have been issued to InterGlobe Aviation. InterGlobe Aviation is the parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo. In a regulatory filing, InterGlobe Aviation said it is in receipt of the final arbitral award, dated September 23, issued in the arbitration proceedings wherein the company was also named as a respondent.

India’s markets regulator is likely to allow private equity funds to own local asset management companies (AMCs) amid the growing popularity of mutual funds and soaring stock markets, according to a Mint exclusive.

Meanwhile, fate of China Evergrande Group remained a major unknown after the property giant missed a payment on offshore bonds last week, with further payment due this week.

Stocks in Hong Kong have felt the most pressure, though the government in Beijing did add more liquidity to the financial system.

Eyes will also be on US fiscal policy with the House of Representatives due to vote on a $1 trillion infrastructure bill this week, while a September 30 deadline on funding federal agencies could force the second partial government shutdown in three years.

The week is packed with US Federal Reserve speeches led by Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday and Wednesday, with more than a dozen other events on the calendar.

The latest hawkish shift by the US central bank, and several others globally, saw bond yields seesaw before ending last week sharply higher.

The 10-year Treasury is at its highest since early July at 1.46% amid talk the reflation trade could be back on as the world braces for the end of super-cheap money. The lift in yields underpinned the US dollar, particularly against emerging market currencies which compete with Treasuries for global funds.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was firm at 93.292 and just off August's 10-month top of 93.734. The firmer dollar has weighed on gold, which was pinned at $1,748 an ounce and just above a six-week low at $1,738.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

