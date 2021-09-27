Volatility may increase in markets; Zee, InterGlobe, AMC stocks in focus

The London Court of International Arbitration has given the final arbitration award in the matter related to the spat between IndiGo promoters, Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal, and no directions have been issued to InterGlobe Aviation. InterGlobe Aviation is the parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo. In a regulatory filing, InterGlobe Aviation said it is in receipt of the final arbitral award, dated September 23, issued in the arbitration proceedings wherein the company was also named as a respondent.