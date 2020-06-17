Volatility to stay, say analysts as Sensex ends choppy session lower

"In yet another volatile session, the benchmark indices swung both ways before ending the session with minor losses. Mixed global cues combined with the India-China stand-off at LAC kept the mood somber. Though some rebound was witnessed in the middle but selling pressure in the latter half trimmed all the gains. The recent tussle with China has derailed the momentum and the market is now awaiting some fresh trigger. We reiterate our cautious view on the index and suggest focusing more on stock selection in the meanwhile."