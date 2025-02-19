Voler Car shares see a flat listing at ₹90 on the NSE SME: hit 5% lower circuit thereafter

Voler car shares saw a flat listing on the NSE SME at ₹90 on Wednesday. The price band of the offer that closed for subscription on 14 February also stood at ₹90

The Voler Car share price however corrected 5% post listing to ₹85.50, hitting the lower price band or lower circuit post listing

A strong response to Voler Car IPO The Voler Car IPO had received a strong response from investors as the issue was subscribed 13.62 times by day 3 before closing for subscription. the public offering had been subscribed to 13.94 times in the retail category, 9.34 times in the QIB category, and 18.56 times in the NII category.

The Voler Car grey market premium or GMP also stood at +5. This had indicated that the shares of Voler Car were being traded in the grey market prior to listing at a premium of ₹5 over the issue price. The same also meant that market participants were expecting listing of Voler Car shares at ₹95, which was ₹5 premium or 5.56% higher than the issue price of ₹90. The listing of Voler Car shares however may have disappointed investors as the shares listed without premium.

About Voler Car and issue objective Voler Car IPO was a book built issue of ₹27.00 crores, which involved entirely a fresh issue of 30.00 lakh shares.

Established in 2010, Voler Cars Limited offers corporate clients and major multinational corporations dependable and effective employee transportation services (ETS).

With over 2,500 vehicles, including cars, SUVs, electric vehicles, buses, and tempo travelers, as well as committed teams and round-the-clock client service, the company provides full home-to-office transportation services.

Voler Car proposes to utilize the Net Proceeds from the Issue towards the following objects:

Funding working capital requirements of the Company

General Corporate Purposes.

IPO Issue expenses

