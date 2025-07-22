Voltamp to Strides: 8 key stocks to trade ex-date for dividend of up to ₹100 on 22 July 2025

Dividend Stocks: Voltamp Transformers, Happy Forgings, Hind Rectifiers Limited, Menon Pistons Limited, Strides Pharma Science Limited, SIL Investments Ltd, Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd, and Wires & Fabriks SA Ltd are the key stocks to trade ex-date for a dividend of up to ₹100.

These firms decided that July 21, 2025, would be the record date for finalizing the list of eligible shareholders for dividends.

To be included on the list of eligible shareholders to receive dividends under the T+1 settlement method, investors had to purchase shares in these companies at least one day before the record date.

Dividend Payout and other details Voltamp-transformers —VoltAMP had recommended a dividend of ₹100/- per equity share worth ₹10/- for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

Happy Forgings Limited: The Board recommended a final dividend of Rs.3 per fully paid-up equity share of the Company with a face value of Rs.2/- for fiscal year 2024-25.

Hind Rectifiers Limited—The dividend of Rs. 2.00 per share, i.e., 100% on the equity shares of the Company of face value of Rs. 2 each,

Menon Pistons Limited—The company recommended a final dividend of Re.1/- per equity share with a face value of Re.1/- (i.e. 100%) for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, subject to member approval at the 48th Annual General Meeting.

Strides Pharma Science Limited—Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 4/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- (at 40%) for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

SIL Investments Ltd—The company has recommended a dividend of Rs. 2.50 (25%) per equity share of Rs. 10/- for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, subject to shareholder approval at the 91st Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd—For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, it had recommended paying a final dividend of Rs. 5/- per equity share (250%), based on the face value of Rs. 2/-.

Wires & Fabriks SA Ltd—The company recommended payment of a dividend of Rs. 0.10 per share.