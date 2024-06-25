Voltas, Blue Star, Havells share prices rise up to 78% in 6 months: Buy or Sell?

Voltas, Blue Star, Havells share prices rise up to 78% in 6 months: Should you Buy, Sell or Hold the stocks?
Stock Market Today: Voltas, Blue Star, Havells share prices rise up to 78% in 6 months: As intense heat wave pushed up Air conditioners demand , over all consumer durables demand has remains favorable. Should you Buy, Sell or Hold the stocks?
Stock Market Today: Cooling products manufacturers as Voltas, Blue Star Ltd, Havells India and Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India have seen their share price rise 42-78% in last one year Other Consumer appliances and fans manufacturers as Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, V- Guard Industries including Havells share price have also seen good rise of 42-46% in last six months.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started