Voltas Q4 Results: Net profit drops 19% to ₹116 crore, revenue rises 42% YoY; dividend declared
Voltas Q4 Results: Voltas announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) on Tuesday, May 7, reporting a drop of 19 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹116.44 crore, compared to 143.92 crore in the corresponding period last year. The air conditioning and engineering services provider's revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY24 rose 42 per cent to ₹4,203 crore, compared to ₹2,957 crore in the year-ago period.
