Voltas share price cracks 7% post Q1 results: Should you buy or sell the stock?

Stock Market Today: Voltas share price cracked more than 7% during the morning trades on Monday post Q1 results that remained weaker than expected. Q1 results declared on Friday after the market hours saw weakness in sales growth in the seasonally strong summer season, which, unlike previous year, was impacted by weather variations and rains.

Voltas Q1 Results The company reported a consolidated total income of ₹4,021 crores for the quarter ending June 30th, 2025, compared to ₹5,001 crores the previous year. The profit before tax was ₹203 crores, down from ₹452 crores previously. Net profit (after tax) was ₹141 crores, compared to ₹335 crores in the same time last year.

The company also attributed the weak performance to weather conditions that were unseasonal and erratic during the period. Summer started late, temperatures were modest, and the season ended earlier owing to an early monsoon. This led to a significant decrease in demand for cooling products, namely air conditioners. The impact was amplified by a strong base from the previous year's quarter, which saw record sales due to a hard and protracted summer.

However, despite transitory setbacks, Voltas maintained market leadership and sustained performance in its major business categories.