Voltas share price gained 10%, scaled 52-week highs on achieving record 2 million units AC sales during FY24
Stock Market Today: Voltas share price gained 10% in the morning trades on Monday, to scale 52-week highs. The company announced having achieved the milestone of selling record 2 million units of Air-conditioners during FY24. Meanwhile the rising temperatures also keep sales outlook strong during Q1
