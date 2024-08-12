Voltas share price rises 9% post Q1 results as net profit rises 160%, beating analyst expectations

  • Stock Market Today: Voltas share price rose more than 9% in morning trades on Monday post Q1 results that beat expectations. The reported net profit by Voltas surged 160% to 335 Crore.

Ujjval Jauhari
Published12 Aug 2024, 09:38 AM IST
Trade Now
Voltas share price rises 9% post Q1 results that beat expectations
Voltas share price rises 9% post Q1 results that beat expectations

Stock Market Today: Voltas share price rose more than 9% in morning trades on Monday post Q1 results that beat expectations. The reported net profit by Voltas surged 160% to 335 Crore. The Consolidated Total Income for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 was higher by 46% at Rs.5,001 crores as compared to Rs.3,430 crores in the corresponding quarter last year. 

The profit before tax was higher by 123% at Rs.452 crores, its highest ever quarterly profit highlighted the company that improved investors confidence on Voltas share price

Notably the net profit by Voltas at 335 crore was way ahead of analysts estimates. Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services had pegged Voltas net profit to come at 190 crore led by Unitary Cooling Products segment, which MOFSL expected to see a growth of 27.5%. Centrum Broking also expected Voltas  to report 237 crore as net profit.

As strong summer season sales were being expected to drive growth , supporting Voltas share price, however Voltas reported Unitary Cooling Products segment growth revenues at 3802 crore grew 51% year-on-year, beating all expectations.

Voltas said that the Unitary Cooling Products business continued to outperform the market and maintained its growth momentum. Overall volume grew by 67%. Voltas continues to be a market leader both in Split and Window Air-conditioners with an Exit Market Share of 21.2% as at June 2024.

The segments net profit during the quarter grew by 58% to Rs.327 crores as compared to 207 crores in the corresponding quarter last year.

 

 

 

 

(more to come)

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
37 min

1 of 7Read Full Story
160%

2 of 7Read Full Story
40.5%

3 of 7Read Full Story
₹918 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
74%

5 of 7Read Full Story
₹13,019.67 Cr

6 of 7Read Full Story
₹13,431 Cr

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:12 Aug 2024, 09:38 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsVoltas share price rises 9% post Q1 results as net profit rises 160%, beating analyst expectations

Most Active Stocks

Adani Power

671.85
10:15 AM | 12 AUG 2024
-23.25 (-3.34%)

Tata Power

413.20
10:15 AM | 12 AUG 2024
-4.6 (-1.1%)

Ashok Leyland

252.00
10:15 AM | 12 AUG 2024
-1.15 (-0.45%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

331.10
10:15 AM | 12 AUG 2024
-1.5 (-0.45%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Voltas

1,534.50
10:05 AM | 12 AUG 2024
104.25 (7.29%)

Aavas Financiers

1,739.50
10:05 AM | 12 AUG 2024
94.35 (5.74%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

546.85
10:06 AM | 12 AUG 2024
28.7 (5.54%)

Housing & Urban Development Corporation

307.65
10:06 AM | 12 AUG 2024
15.35 (5.25%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,196.00-348.00
    Chennai
    71,962.00209.00
    Delhi
    71,683.00278.00
    Kolkata
    71,753.00627.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue