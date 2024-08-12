Voltas share price rises 9% post Q1 results as net profit rises 160%, beating analyst expectations

Stock Market Today: Voltas share price rose more than 9% in morning trades on Monday post Q1 results that beat expectations. The reported net profit by Voltas surged 160% to ₹335 Crore. The Consolidated Total Income for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 was higher by 46% at Rs.5,001 crores as compared to Rs.3,430 crores in the corresponding quarter last year.

The profit before tax was higher by 123% at Rs.452 crores, its highest ever quarterly profit highlighted the company that improved investors confidence on Voltas share price

Notably the net profit by Voltas at ₹335 crore was way ahead of analysts estimates. Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services had pegged Voltas net profit to come at ₹190 crore led by Unitary Cooling Products segment, which MOFSL expected to see a growth of 27.5%. Centrum Broking also expected Voltas to report ₹237 crore as net profit.

As strong summer season sales were being expected to drive growth , supporting Voltas share price, however Voltas reported Unitary Cooling Products segment growth revenues at ₹3802 crore grew 51% year-on-year, beating all expectations.

Voltas said that the Unitary Cooling Products business continued to outperform the market and maintained its growth momentum. Overall volume grew by 67%. Voltas continues to be a market leader both in Split and Window Air-conditioners with an Exit Market Share of 21.2% as at June 2024.

The segments net profit during the quarter grew by 58% to Rs.327 crores as compared to ₹207 crores in the corresponding quarter last year.