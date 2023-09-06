Voltas share price rises over 4%; Motilal Oswal reinitiates coverage on stock, sees 15% upside potential3 min read 06 Sep 2023, 11:00 AM IST
Voltas share price rises over 4 per cent as Motilal Oswal initiates coverage with a buy rating and target price of ₹1,000, citing strong traction in the room air conditioners segment and potential profitability for Voltbek.
Voltas share price rose over 4 per cent in morning trade on BSE on Wednesday as domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services reinitiated coverage on the stock with a buy rating, pegging the target price of ₹1,000, implying a 15 per cent upside potential in the stock.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started